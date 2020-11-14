December 2020 donations:
Download

We providing two flavors of binary builds of Synfig for all supported operating systems.
Please choose which one is best fit for you.
Stable version

A proven and well-tested set of features. For everyday use in your projects.

Development version

A good opportunity to try latest (experimental) features and bugfixes.

Synfig is a free and open-source software licensed under GNU GPL v3.
The sources are available on GitHub.

Features

Vector tweening

Transform any vector shape into another! Synfig gives you powerful tools for full control on your vector artwork. Just set the key positions and inbetween frames will be calculated automatically.

Layers and Filters

Synfig provides 50+ layers to create artwork and animation of any complexity. Choose from various layer types: geometric, gradients, filters, distortions, transformations, fractals and others.

Bones

Full-featured bone system allows to create cutout animation using bitmap images or control your vector artwork. Use additional Skeleton Distortion layer to apply complex deformations to bitmap artwork.

Advanced controls

You can link parameters of various layers – directly or through mathematical expressions. This allows you to create advanced character puppets and other dynamic structures.

The illustrations above use artwork and characters by Morevna Project and Nina Paley.

System requirements

Windows

  • Microsoft Windows 7 or above
  • Dual-Core CPU at 2 Ghz or better
  • 2GB RAM or more

OS X

  • OS X 10.8 or above
  • Dual-Core CPU at 2 Ghz or better
  • 2GB RAM or more

Linux

  • Linux distro released in 2012 or later
  • Dual-Core CPU at 2 Ghz or better
  • 2GB RAM or more

Featured Works

Morevna: Demo
by Morevna Project

Morevna Episode 3.0.2
by Morevna Project
Polar detective – Prologue
by Cyan Los

Animation Reel
by Van Chatto

Prologue
by Voria Studio

The Deadline
by Morevna School

Learn Synfig

Documentation
Video course
Get video training course in your language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Français

Supported by

Latest news

Synfig Studio 1.4.0 released

November 14, 2020
Releases, Releases (stable)
15 Comments

It’s been more than 2 years since our last stable release, time to update! After 26 months of development we are happy to announce new …

Users now can help with testing new Pull Requests

October 12, 2020
News
No Comments

Pull Request – is a proposal for including some code improvement into main code of application. In our project all code contributions are managed through …

Google Summer of Code 2020 results

September 14, 2020
News
No Comments

Last week we’ve got GSoC 2020 finished and here are detailed reports on what’s has been done by our students: CMake Build System (by Ayush …

Synfig Studio 1.3.16 released

August 6, 2020
Releases (development)
No Comments

It’s been less than a week since last development release, but we are here with another one. There are more critical issues has been discovered …

