Synfig Studio
Open-source 2D Animation Software
for Windows, Linux and OSX
A proven and well-tested set of features. For everyday use in your projects.
A good opportunity to try latest (experimental) features and bugfixes.
Synfig is a free and open-source software licensed under GNU GPL v3.
The sources are available on GitHub.
Transform any vector shape into another! Synfig gives you powerful tools for full control on your vector artwork. Just set the key positions and inbetween frames will be calculated automatically.
You can link parameters of various layers – directly or through mathematical expressions. This allows you to create advanced character puppets and other dynamic structures.
The illustrations above use artwork and characters by Morevna Project and Nina Paley.
Morevna: Demo
by Morevna Project
Polar detective – Prologue
by Cyan Los
Animation Reel
by Van Chatto
Prologue
by Voria Studio
The Deadline
by Morevna School
